Kamal Nath asks Unnao rape survivor's family to settle down in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Offering a helping hand to the Unnao rape survivor teenager and her kin, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday appealed the teenage girl’s mother to settle down in MP along with daughter and other family members.

Nath tweeted on Friday, “We welcome the Supreme Court judgment in the Unnao rape case. As the mother of the rape survivor girl has decided to leave Uttar Pradesh treating that state as unsafe, hence I appeal the victim’s mother to settle down in MP along with daughter and other family members. Our government will render full security to the entire family in MP.”

The MP CM, who was born in UP’s industrial town Kanpur, also tweeted, “We would render better medical treatment for the girl (rape survivor) and also shoulder all other responsibilities, including taking care of her education. Once the cases (pertaining to the family) are transferred to Delhi, we would also make adequate travel arrangements for the family. We would take care of her as the daughter of this state only.”

Reacting to the MP CM’s tweets, the opposition BJP’s state spokesperson, Rajneesh Agrawal accused the CM of playing politics over the extremely sensitive issue. “If the CM is so concerned in the matter, he should also show similar sensitivity to the girls in MP. Incidents of even little girls being kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered are being frequently reported in MP, including capital Bhopal. What is the CM and his government doing to protect the girl child in the central India state,” said Agrawal.

The MP CM’s tweets came on a day, when the Supreme Court said that the Unnao rape survivor’s family is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi from the Lucknow hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment following a road accident in UP’s Rae Bareli district recently.

The apex court took note of a statement made by senior advocate V Giri that said the rape survivor is unconscious and on ventilator, and her family has expressed that she be treated at the Lucknow hospital for the time being. The senior advocate V Giri is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the matter.

The top court also put on hold the transfer of the accident case from Lucknow to Delhi for 15 days. This was done due to jurisdiction issues as the CBI may have to get the trial court’s permission for interrogation of the accused.

Earlier, on Thursday the top court had ordered Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to the rape complainant, who is battling for her life after a truck hit the car, she was travelling in. It had also asked the CRPF to give protection to her and family.