Home Nation

#MeToo: Cross-examination of MJ Akbar's witnesses concludes in defamation case 

Journalist Priya Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist, a charge denied by him.

Published: 02nd August 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Priya Ramani levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Union minister MJ Akbar. (Photos | EPS)

Journalist Priya Ramani levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Union minister MJ Akbar. (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cross-examination of witnesses appearing in support of former Union minister M J Akbar in his criminal defamation case against scribe Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo campaign, concluded before a Delhi court on Friday.

Two witnesses -- Joyeeta Basu, a journalist, and Manzar Ali, Akbar's personal assistant -- appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal for cross-examination on Friday.

The court will now take up the matter on August 23 for further proceedings.

ALSO READ | Never heard of allegations of sexual misconduct by MJ Akbar: witnesses 

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist, a charge denied by him.

Akbar had earlier told the court that the allegations made by Ramani in an article she wrote for Vogue magazine in 2017 and her subsequent tweets were defamatory on the face of it as the complainant had deposed them to be false and imaginary.

ALSO READ | Priya Ramani’s allegations not true, says MJ Akbar

He had told the court in his statement that an "immediate damage" had been caused to him due to the scurrilous, concocted and false allegations of sexual misconduct.

Multiple women have come out with accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar while he was working as a journalist.

Akbar had termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MJ Akbar #MeToo MeToo defamation case  MJ Akbar defamation case  Priya Ramani Manzar Ali
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp