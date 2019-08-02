Home Nation

Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of soldiers taking position during an encounter. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed and a soldier lost his life in an encounter between the security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, the Army said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in Pandoshan area of the south Kashmir district after a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

An encounter followed after the militants fired upon the search party, an official said.

"One terrorist, Zeenat-ul-Islam, a resident of Memender area of Shopian, has been killed in the Pandoshan operation," an Army official said.

During the operation, a soldier was also killed.

Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that the operation was on.

