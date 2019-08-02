Nadda to visit Srinagar and Jammu to oversee BJP's Assembly poll preparation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP working president J P Nadda will visit Srinagar and Jammu in a few days to launch the preparations for the Assembly elections in J&K.

Nadda will seek to engage with citizen groups in the Kashmir Valley, aiming to form the government on its own.

“Nadda had previously been involved in forming a number of committees of citizens in the Kashmir Valley. During his stay in Srinagar, the BJP working president will revive his old ties and launch programmes to strengthen the party at the polling booth-level, both in Kashmir and Jammu,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The saffron party is preparing for an election with the plan to contest on its own in the Kashmir Valley.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir election will be held in October, says state BJP

“There will be no alliances with any outfit. The BJP will not enter in any kind of electoral understanding with any of the political parties. The BJP will be putting up its candidates in the Kashmir Valley, which has 46 of the total 87 seats in the state,” added the BJP functionary.

A top BJP functionary ruled out any understanding with the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the run up to the polls.

“Neither pre-poll nor post-poll tie-up is on the cards. The BJP will be in a position to form the government in the state on its own,” said the BJP functionary, who stated that the meeting of NC leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi was only a courtesy meeting.

Incidentally, Farooq told Modi that the time is right to hold the Assembly elections by the end of year.

The National Conference leadership, however, told the PM that no action should be taken on matters which are sub-judice, with the refrain seemingly about Article 35A, which is before the Supreme Court.