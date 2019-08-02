Home Nation

Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi apologises for remark against Muslim women

Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi requested Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to expunge his statement from the Assembly proceedings.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi

Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi (Photo | @bsethibjp/twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Deputy leader of BJP Legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi on Friday expressed regret in the Assembly over his controversial remark against Muslim women. Noisy scenes were witnessed in the House during the question hour with Congress members insisting on their demand for expunging Sethi’s remark from the proceedings and apology from the BJP MLA. Proceedings of the Assembly started after Sethi express regret over his statement made in the Hon Thursday.

Stating that his remark was not intended to hurt religious sentiments, Sethi requested Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to expunge the statement from the proceedings.The Speaker expunged the objectionable part of the statement from the House records. He also directed the media not to publish the expunged statement. “The objectionable part has been expunged. Media cannot report it. However, they may report on Sethi’s apology and my order to expunge it,” he said.

While speaking in favour of the Triple Talaq Bill on Thursday, Sethi had made a controversial statement on abandoned Muslim women. The House was repeatedly adjourned as both the Congress and BJD members opposed the remark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Odisha Assembly Bishnu Charan Sethi triple talaq
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp