Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi apologises for remark against Muslim women

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy leader of BJP Legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi on Friday expressed regret in the Assembly over his controversial remark against Muslim women. Noisy scenes were witnessed in the House during the question hour with Congress members insisting on their demand for expunging Sethi’s remark from the proceedings and apology from the BJP MLA. Proceedings of the Assembly started after Sethi express regret over his statement made in the Hon Thursday.

Stating that his remark was not intended to hurt religious sentiments, Sethi requested Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to expunge the statement from the proceedings.The Speaker expunged the objectionable part of the statement from the House records. He also directed the media not to publish the expunged statement. “The objectionable part has been expunged. Media cannot report it. However, they may report on Sethi’s apology and my order to expunge it,” he said.

While speaking in favour of the Triple Talaq Bill on Thursday, Sethi had made a controversial statement on abandoned Muslim women. The House was repeatedly adjourned as both the Congress and BJD members opposed the remark.