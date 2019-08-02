Home Nation

Opposition in Maharashtra seeks ban on EVMs for Assembly polls

Top leaders of the Congress, NCP, MNS and other smaller parties alleged that there were many discrepancies in the EVMs in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUMBAI: The opposition parties in Maharashtra on Friday unanimously demanded a ban on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and a return to the ballot paper voting in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

ALSO READ| Speculations rife on Aaditya Thackeray's poll plunge after his 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' across Maharashtra

Top leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and other smaller parties, alleged that there were many discrepancies in the EVMs in the last Lok Sabha elections which have raised serious doubts in the minds of the people.

The leaders added that in the interest of bringing in transparency in the people's mandate, it was imperative to bring back the ballot paper system of voting. The parties want the Election Commission of India (ECI) to revert to the old system.

ALSO READ| Will devote second term as CM to make Maharashtra drought-free, says Fadnavis

The opposition parties also announced a massive people's procession on August 21 in support of their demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Maharashtra assembly polls NCP Maharashtra Congress Maharashtra opposition parties MNS Maharashtra EVm ban ECI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp