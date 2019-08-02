Home Nation

Over 28,000 security personnel being deployed in 'vulnerable' parts of Kashmir 

No reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies late in the evening.

Published: 02nd August 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Army

Image of army jawans in Kashmir valley used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Over 280 companies of security forces are in the process of being deployed in the Kashmir valley, official sources said on Thursday.

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, they said.

However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) late in the evening, the sources said.

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said.

Local residents have started panic-buying essentials as they are linking the deployment of forces to the apprehension of deterioration in the law and order situation.

The Centre had earlier ordered the deployment of about 10,000 central forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.

 

