PM Modi urges party workers to learn from Tripura BJP after panchayat poll victory

BJP swept the three-tier Panchayat polls in Tripura, in Zilla Parishad, BJP won 114 out of the 116 seats that went to polls in eight districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the sweeping victory of the BJP in the Tripura panchayat elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded efforts of the local party unit in making BJP formidable.

"Tripura's faith in @BJP4India remains unwavering! I thank the people of the state for blessing the party in the Panchayat Elections across the state. The transformative work in Tripura's rural areas is positively impacting many lives. Kudos to the local unit for the hard work!" Modi tweeted in response to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's tweet announcing Panchayat poll results.

The Prime Minister also appealed to BJP workers from other states to interact with their counterparts in Tripura.

"I would urge @BJP4India Karyakartas from other states to interact with Karyakartas from Tripura. The Party's repeated successes in the state demonstrate the power of development politics and democratic temperament. It also shows that with the right effort, everything is possible," Modi said in his subsequent tweet.

BJP swept the three-tier Panchayat polls in Tripura, results of which were announced on Thursday.

In Zilla Parishad, the party won 114 out of the 116 seats that went to polls in eight districts, the Chief Minister said.

"The figures says it all. In Zilla Parishad Out of total 116 seats in 8 districts #BJP has won 114. In Panchayat Samiti out of total 419 seats in 35 blocks #BJP has won 411. In Gram Panchayats out of total 6111 seats in 591 Panchayats #BJP has won 5916 #BJPVictory" read Biplab's tweet.

