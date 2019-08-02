Home Nation

Rajya Sabha again witnesses uproar over extension of sitting after 6 pm 

After Rajya Sabha passed the National Medical Commission Bill 2019, leader of Ghulam Nabi Azad requested adjourning the house and taking it up on Friday.

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday again witnessed uproar by the opposition members, over  the extension of sitting of the upper house in the evening beyond 6 PM, to pass the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

"Earlier, the bills were started from 2 O'clock and now it is starting at 12. Now we are in the extended period and yesterday we were here till 8:50 and we all had to cancel our meetings," said Azad suggesting commencing discussions at 11 tomorrow.

Azad further said that he was ready to discuss the bill though it was not being sent to a standing committee.

On this, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh asked Parliament Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's opinion, who suggested running the House and passing the second bill.

"This is the first session of the house after election. So many bills were lapsed, which had been passed by Lok Sabha. We have four working days and so many government work is remaining," replied Joshi requesting extending the sitting till the legislation is passed on Thursday.

On this Azad replied: "This is unfair on part of the government. You are getting the bill passed without scrutiny and doing in the extended period."

"We are ready to discuss but in the day time and not in the night time," he added.

He also suggested the third bill listed on Thursday be taken up on Friday.

Azad was supported by several opposition parties including SP, AITMC, BSP, DMK and others.

On Wednesday too, the opposition had created an uproar over extension of Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Anand Sharma saying it cannot be a daily thing.

"Every day, it cannot be a punishment to the House," Sharma had said.

During the chaos, Environment minister Prakash Javadekar said: "This is the backlog of last two years and the house should pass two bills daily."

The Deputy Chairman said that he feels that there is a sense of the House to run it and asked the Minister of State for Home G Krishna Reddy to move the bill and start the debate over it.

During the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's reply on the debate on the "National Medical Commission Bill" in the Rajya Sabha, a controversy surrounding Hindi was raised by MP and MDMK chief Vaiko.

He raised objections over speaking in Hindi.

On this, Deputy Chairman Harivansh who was on the Chair objected said translation service is available.

