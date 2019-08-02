Home Nation

SC upholds death in Coimbatore rape and murder case

Though the children were kidnapped for ransom, the girl was sexually assaulted. They were poisoned and thrown into the PAP Canal near Udumalpet. 

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Manoharan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed death penalty in the rape and murder a 10-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother in Coimbatore in October 2010. Manoharan, who was 23 years at the time of the crime, was a van driver. He was found guilty of colluding with Mohana Krishnan, the main conspirator who kidnapped the children in a bid to demand ransom.

Mohana Krishnan was killed in a police encounter on November 9, 2010. Manoharan was found guilty and awarded death penalty by a trial court in 2014, which was challenged and upheld by the Madras High Court in March 2014, and now by the apex court.

The siblings were children of a textile merchant in Coimbatore. They were abducted by Mohana Krishnan, a call taxi driver, near a temple when they were on their way to school on October 29, 2010. Manoharan joined Mohana Krishnan near Pollachi.

Though the children were kidnapped for ransom, the girl was sexually assaulted. They were poisoned and thrown into the PAP Canal near Udumalpet. Their bodies, with limbs tied up, were recovered after two days.

On Thursday, a three-judge bench headed by justice RF Nariman, by a majority of 2:1, termed the offence shocking and cold-blooded, while upholding the verdicts of the trial court and Madras High Court to award death penalty to Manoharan. The court held the offence fell under rarest of rare categories.

The third judge, Khanna was of the view that instead of death penalty, jail term for remainder of his life without any remission would be enough. However, Justices Nariman and Surya Kanth held in their order that no remorse had been shown by the appellant at all, and given the nature of crime, as stated in HC judgment, it’s unlikely the appellant, if set free, would not be capable of committing such a crime yet again. “Consequently, we confirm the death sentence.”

What the third judge said

Justice Khanna was of the view that instead of death penalty, jail term for remainder of his life without any remission would be enough

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court rape and murder murder soumya murder case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp