Home Nation

Transparency: Nationwide drive  to save RTI law

Activists said they would resist the government’s deliberate attempt to weaken the transparency law with the RTI Amendment Bill.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Right to Information, RTI

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Campaign for People’s Right to Information (NCPRI) launched the ‘Use RTI to Save RTI’ initiative on Thursday. As a part of the initiative, activists filed 100 RTIs on the launch on issues of national importance.

Activists said they would resist the government’s deliberate attempt to weaken the transparency law with the RTI Amendment Bill.

The subjects on which RTIs were filed include Aadhar, acquisition and displacement, judicial appointments, NRC issue, pensions, forest rights issues, Rafale, MGNREGA, Unnao rape case, the functioning of the Lokpal, the functioning of hospitals, and deployment of teachers, among others.

On Thursday, activists reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in order to submit a petition against the RTI Amendment Bill to the President. However, over 60 people were detained and three people eventually allowed to go and submit the petition, said Anjali Bhardwaj of Satark Nagrik Sangathan.

“People came with petitions peacefully. Even that was not allowed today. The government is clamping down people’s freedom of speech and expression. This is an absolute attack on democratic rights. We condemn these kind of actions,” said Bhardwaj.

On an average, annually around six million RTIs are filed, she added.

“Freedom of expression is the hallmark of our democracy. They (the government) has not allowed the Amendment to be discussed anywhere,” said Nikhil Dey an activist.

Under the new initiative, on the first of every month, the campaigners would file RTIs with peoples’ groups to seek information on issues of ‘public interest’.

The campaign was launched in Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala. It will be taken up in other states soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCPRI RTI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp