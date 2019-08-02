Home Nation

Trinamool Congress issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

The sittings of the Rajya Sabha, which were earlier scheduled up to July 26, has been extended up to August 7.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress, for the fifth consecutive day, issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House and vote on Friday. A similar whip was issued by the BJP to their parliamentarians, asking them to be present in the House.

Congress, too, issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 am till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7. The sittings of the Rajya Sabha, which were earlier scheduled up to July 26, has been extended up to August 7 to transact essential government legislative business.

