Two soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists in Jammu an Kashmir's Shopian

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Pandushan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there during the night.

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image of army jawans in Kashmir valley used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHOPIAN (JAMMU AND KASHMIR):  Two army soldiers were injured during an ongoing encounter operation between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter had broken out between terrorists and security forces in the early hours of Friday in Pandoshan village of the district. The two army personnel received injuries in fresh firing by terrorists. The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Security forces had already cordoned off the area and were attempting to combat the terrorists. Further details of the incident are awaited. Earlier on July 31, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kanzalwan village of Gurez sector.

