Home Nation

'Want an environment free from fear': India responds to Pak riders on consular access to Kulbhushan

India, on Thursday, had said that the proposal sent by Pakistan to grant consular access to the Indian national was being evaluated as per the guidelines provided by the International Court of Justice

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has asked Pakistan for "unimpeded" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national on death row in a jail there on alleged spying charges.

"Pakistan has been asked yesterday to provide unimpeded consular access to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav, in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal, in the light of the orders of the ICJ. Their response is now awaited," sources told ANI.

India, on Thursday, had said that the proposal sent by Pakistan to grant consular access to the Indian national was being evaluated as per the guidelines provided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of ICJ judgment. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in the weekly briefing.

This came shortly after Pakistan had announced to grant consular access to Jadhav, who is on death row in the country and is at present lodged in a jail there.

"The proposal sent by Pakistan is being evaluated by us as per the guidelines given by ICJ. Whatever response is to be sent will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels," the spokesperson added.

The development comes two weeks after the ICJ ruled in favour of India on the issue of granting consular access to the former naval officer.

The ICJ, in its ruling, asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

In a major win for India, the world court had continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying. It had found that Pakistan had breached the Vienna Convention by not giving consular access to him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access India Pakistan relations ICJ judgment MEA Indian diplomacy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp