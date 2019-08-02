Home Nation

Zero FIR filed against four in Aurangabad for raping 19-year-old in Mumbai

The girl was raped in Chembur area, where she was living with her brother.

Published: 02nd August 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

crimes against women, rape

For representational purposes

By ANI

MUMBAI: Aurangabad Police on Thursday registered a Zero FIR against four unidentified persons for gang-raping a 19-year-old woman in Mumbai's Chembur on July 7. According to police, the girl was raped in Chembur, where she was living with her brother.

The victim did not disclose about the incident to anyone as she was in shock. Gradually, her health started deteriorating as she had stopped taking meals.

Following this, she was taken to her home in Aurangabad by her father, where she got admitted to a hospital. The medical examinations revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. A police investigation is underway. A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station regardless of where the crime took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aurangabad Police Mumbai Police Chembur Mumbai rape Aurangabad Zero FIR
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp