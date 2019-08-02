Zero FIR filed against four in Aurangabad for raping 19-year-old in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: Aurangabad Police on Thursday registered a Zero FIR against four unidentified persons for gang-raping a 19-year-old woman in Mumbai's Chembur on July 7. According to police, the girl was raped in Chembur, where she was living with her brother.

The victim did not disclose about the incident to anyone as she was in shock. Gradually, her health started deteriorating as she had stopped taking meals.

Following this, she was taken to her home in Aurangabad by her father, where she got admitted to a hospital. The medical examinations revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. A police investigation is underway. A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station regardless of where the crime took place.