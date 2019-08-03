Alcoholic kills his one-year-old daughter in Maharashtra for crying 'too much'
Published: 03rd August 2019 05:04 PM | Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:04 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Irked by frequent crying of his one-year-old daughter, an alcoholic allegedly strangulated her to death in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The accused Shivaji Lale strangulated the toddler to death inside a room in his house in Nilanga taluka of the district, about 475 kms from Mumbai, on Thursday night, an official said.
Lale, who used to run a hotel in the area, has been addicted to alcohol since the past few years, he said.
Based on the complaint filed by his wife, police have registered a case against Lale under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).