Alcoholic kills his one-year-old daughter in Maharashtra for crying 'too much'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Irked by frequent crying of his one-year-old daughter, an alcoholic allegedly strangulated her to death in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused Shivaji Lale strangulated the toddler to death inside a room in his house in Nilanga taluka of the district, about 475 kms from Mumbai, on Thursday night, an official said.

Lale, who used to run a hotel in the area, has been addicted to alcohol since the past few years, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by his wife, police have registered a case against Lale under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).