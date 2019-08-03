BJP Government cannot build anything: Rahul Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for the economic slowdown in the country and said it was incapable of building anything new.

"The BJP Government cannot build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work," he tweeted.

A GIF with excerpts of various news reports stating Indian Railways' plan to 'hive off' three lakh employees, the slowdown in the automobile sector, and L&T chairman warning of a slowdown in the country, was embedded in the tweet.

Some media reports in the last week had claimed that Railways is planning a major layoff wherein around three lakh employees will be asked to go for voluntary retirement. The Railways, however, denied such reports and said there was no such planning.

According to reports, the automobile sector hit a low in July with sales falling drastically in the first month of the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018-19.

Earlier, tight liquidity conditions in the market and delayed monsoons had dented the consumer sentiment, leading to de-growth of 6 per cent in vehicle registrations during April to June, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.