Home Nation

BJP Government cannot build anything: Rahul Gandhi

'The BJP Government cannot build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work,' he tweeted.

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for the economic slowdown in the country and said it was incapable of building anything new.

"The BJP Government cannot build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work," he tweeted.

A GIF with excerpts of various news reports stating Indian Railways' plan to 'hive off' three lakh employees, the slowdown in the automobile sector, and L&T chairman warning of a slowdown in the country, was embedded in the tweet.

Some media reports in the last week had claimed that Railways is planning a major layoff wherein around three lakh employees will be asked to go for voluntary retirement. The Railways, however, denied such reports and said there was no such planning.

According to reports, the automobile sector hit a low in July with sales falling drastically in the first month of the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018-19.

Earlier, tight liquidity conditions in the market and delayed monsoons had dented the consumer sentiment, leading to de-growth of 6 per cent in vehicle registrations during April to June, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp