Home Nation

BJP MPs head to the classes; social media, NaMo App and conduct lessons on  

The two-day programme has sessions to sensitise MPs, especially those newly inducted, on their conduct -both inside and outside the Parliament.  

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Abhyas Varga, the two-day weekend workshop for all BJP parliamentarians, began on Saturday. It will feature sessions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda.

PM Modi's advice to the MPs who were heading to the classroom was simple, according to the News18 website. "Listen and digest more details. Avoid mere writing," he reportedly told them.

"The party worker in you should remain alive always even if you become a minister or an MP. Irrespective of your age, always remain a student so that learning process goes on," Modi told the gathered according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The training, a must for all 303 BJP MPs, interestingly includes a group discussion on The Situation in West Bengal and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians.

A dedicated session on social media, a medium BJP places a lot of emphasis on, with Amit Malviya, the national IT head of the BJP, as a speaker/teacher is another highlight .

Rounding off the first day will be Home Minister Amit Shah's address on We, Our organisation and our work culture.

A dedicated group discussion on West Bengal is planned on Sunday afternoon .

Among the other highlights of the first day, according to agency reports, is a one-hour long session addressed by working president JP Nadda titled Our Thoughts and Concept of New India.

The training is being held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library building.

The two-day programme will have sessions to sensitise MPs, especially those newly inducted, on conduct - both inside and outside the Parliament. 

They will also be trained on how to connect with masses on public welfare issues.

BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will brief the parliamentarians on parliamentary processes and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will talk about the MP fund (and its utilisation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have the final word at the valedictory session of the two-day meet.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP BJP MP Abhyas Varga Amit Shah PM Modi Bengal issue BJP training
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp