BJP MPs head to the classes; social media, NaMo App and conduct lessons on  

NEW DELHI: Abhyas Varga, the two-day weekend workshop for all BJP parliamentarians, began on Saturday. It will feature sessions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda.

PM Modi's advice to the MPs who were heading to the classroom was simple, according to the News18 website. "Listen and digest more details. Avoid mere writing," he reportedly told them.

"The party worker in you should remain alive always even if you become a minister or an MP. Irrespective of your age, always remain a student so that learning process goes on," Modi told the gathered according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The training, a must for all 303 BJP MPs, interestingly includes a group discussion on The Situation in West Bengal and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians.

A dedicated session on social media, a medium BJP places a lot of emphasis on, with Amit Malviya, the national IT head of the BJP, as a speaker/teacher is another highlight .

Rounding off the first day will be Home Minister Amit Shah's address on We, Our organisation and our work culture.

A dedicated group discussion on West Bengal is planned on Sunday afternoon .

Among the other highlights of the first day, according to agency reports, is a one-hour long session addressed by working president JP Nadda titled Our Thoughts and Concept of New India.

The training is being held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library building.

The two-day programme will have sessions to sensitise MPs, especially those newly inducted, on conduct - both inside and outside the Parliament.

They will also be trained on how to connect with masses on public welfare issues.

BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will brief the parliamentarians on parliamentary processes and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will talk about the MP fund (and its utilisation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have the final word at the valedictory session of the two-day meet.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)