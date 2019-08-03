Home Nation

J&K leaders across parties meet Governor amid uncertainty, fear in Valley

The PDP chief said all Kashmir-based parties are united and they would make every effort to safeguard the state's special status and unique identity.

Published: 03rd August 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Peoples Conference chairman and former minister  Sajjad Gani Lone

Peoples Conference chairman and former minister  Sajjad Gani Lone (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: : In a late-night political development in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference chairman and former minister  Sajjad Gani Lone and IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal leaving aside their political differences jointly called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Rajbhavan to raise concern over the prevailing situation and uncertainty in the Valley.

“We discussed the prevailing situation and fear among people with Governor, who is the constitutional head of the state. It is his responsibility to clear about uncertainty over the deployment of troops and eviction of yatris and tourists,” Mehbooba told reporters after half an hour meeting with Governor Malik.

ALSO READ | Amid terror threat, anxious Kashmiris stock up on essential commodities

She said Malik assured them that he would raise their concern with Delhi tonight and then inform people.

However, Mehbooba said they are not convinced with Governor’s reply.

“There is total uncertainty in the Valley, where in 30 years of militancy, yatris and tourists were never asked to leave the place. But now they are telling yatris and tourists to leave but where will the local population go,” she said.

The PDP chief said all Kashmir-based parties are united and they would make every effort to safeguard the state's special status and unique identity.

“J&K is India's crown. We want to tell Delhi that it should not attempt do destroy it as it will hurt you,” she said.

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra cut short, pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir immediately

Mehbooba alleged that efforts are being made to crush the leaders of mainstream parties.

Asked whether National Conference has isolated them, Sajjad Lone said, “This issue is much bigger than all of us. Nobody can isolate us.”

Mehbooba said they would take people of Jammu and Ladakh alongwith them to safeguard the special status and special identity of the State.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Sajjad Gani Lone Satya Pal Malik Shah Faesal J&K Governor Jammu and Kashmir Governor Kashmir crisis Amarnath yatra
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp