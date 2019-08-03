J&K leaders across parties meet Governor amid uncertainty, fear in Valley

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: : In a late-night political development in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone and IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal leaving aside their political differences jointly called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Rajbhavan to raise concern over the prevailing situation and uncertainty in the Valley.

“We discussed the prevailing situation and fear among people with Governor, who is the constitutional head of the state. It is his responsibility to clear about uncertainty over the deployment of troops and eviction of yatris and tourists,” Mehbooba told reporters after half an hour meeting with Governor Malik.

She said Malik assured them that he would raise their concern with Delhi tonight and then inform people.

However, Mehbooba said they are not convinced with Governor’s reply.

“There is total uncertainty in the Valley, where in 30 years of militancy, yatris and tourists were never asked to leave the place. But now they are telling yatris and tourists to leave but where will the local population go,” she said.

The PDP chief said all Kashmir-based parties are united and they would make every effort to safeguard the state's special status and unique identity.

“J&K is India's crown. We want to tell Delhi that it should not attempt do destroy it as it will hurt you,” she said.

Mehbooba alleged that efforts are being made to crush the leaders of mainstream parties.

Asked whether National Conference has isolated them, Sajjad Lone said, “This issue is much bigger than all of us. Nobody can isolate us.”

Mehbooba said they would take people of Jammu and Ladakh alongwith them to safeguard the special status and special identity of the State.

