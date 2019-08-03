Home Nation

Six men booked across India under new triple talaq law

Though triple talaq is now banned in the country, there  have been reports of such cases in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

LUCKNOW/MUMBAI/ CHANDIGARH: Though triple talaq is now banned in the country, there have been reports of such cases in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana. In Uttar Pradesh, four cases were filed in state including two at Meerut, one each in Hathras and Mathura. Another incident came to light in Jaunpur where the husband refused to abide by the new law and handed over talaq to wife.

The case in Jaunpur incident is yet to be registered. The Hathras man allegedly sent his ‘talaqnama’ through WhatsApp to end his marital ties. Cases were registered under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection for Rights on Marriage) Act.

In Maharashtra’s Thane district, a case was registered under the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act, 2019 after the complainant — Jannat Begum — claimed she was divorced by  Imtiaz Patel last year when she was seven-month pregnant and had been trying to file complaint against him since then.
“I was divorced verbally over phone and also via WhatsApp message.

I had tried several times to lodge complaint. But, no action was taken. However, when the new legislation was cleared by Parliament, I thought I should give it yet another try and police have now registered the complaint,” said Jannat Begum. Begum received guidance from an NGO ‘Aurate Shariyat’. 

Another case was filed in Nuh district of Haryana in which the accused verbally divorced his wife over the phone. Charges of dowry harassment were also brought against the accused. The Haryana police, however, are yet to arrest anyone in the case.

