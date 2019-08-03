Home Nation

NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of punitive action as doctors continue strike

AIIMS resident doctors resumed emergency services around midnight last night but non-essential services, including OPD services, remained suspended.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors_Protest_EPS

Padmavati Medical College Students protesting against NMC bill at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati on Saturday. | (Madhav K | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As doctors of two Centre-run hospitals, AIIMS and Safdarjung, continued to boycott work for the third consecutive day on Saturday in protest against the NMC Bill, the Health Ministry warned them of taking punitive action like termination of their service if they do not join duty immediately.

Following the ministry's direction, the two hospital administrations have issued memorandums to their resident doctors to resume work at their respective departments.

AIIMS resident doctors resumed emergency services around midnight last night but non-essential services, including OPD services, remained suspended.

At Safdarjung Hospital, the doctors did not join duties in any department, including the emergency department.

"All members of RDA and student union are hereby directed to resume their duties in their respective departments with immediate effects, failing which strict disciplinary action like suspension/termination of services, vacation of hostel accommodation etc may be taken," AIIMS administration said in the memorandum.

"I have been asked by the ministry to inform you that if the doctors do not resume duties immediately, strong punitive action like suspension/termination of service, evacuation of hostel accommodation will be initiated against all doctors on strike," Dr Sunil Gupta, medical director at Safdarjung Hospital, said in the memorandum addressed to the hospital's Resident Doctors Association president.

Late night on Friday, doctors said they were resuming emergency services at AIIMS and all hospitals under the umbrella of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

However, the RDA of Safdarjung Hospital did not end the strike.

On Saturday, a heavy police deployment was made outside AIIMS and at Safdarjung Hospital, across the road, after the doctors protesting against the National Medical Council Bill got agitated on hearing about the warning.

A senior police official said the "situation is under control" and police officials were trying to maintain peace and regulate the traffic in the area.

ALSO READ | Doctors' protests over NMC Bill continue, some relief for patients as emergency services resume

The doctors claim some provisions in the NMC Bill are "anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic".

Dr Prakash Thakur, RDA-President, Safdarjung Hospital, said the protest will continue.

"This is unfortunate that majority of services including emergency healthcare facilities are not functioning at Safdarjung Hospital. We see a footfall of around 10,000 patients per day. Patients are suffering because of the strike," Gupta added.

A member of the AIIMS resident doctors association said they request the President of India to intervene and make necessary amendments in the Bill in the interest of patients and doctors.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had appealed to the doctors to end their strike following a meeting with them at Nirman Bhawan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS NMC bill NMC Bill Protests
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp