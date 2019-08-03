Home Nation

One-stop solution centres in Puducherry to protect child rights

State-level Commission for Protection of Rights has been asked to recommend to the welfare department to open the centres in all the government and private hospitals.

Published: 03rd August 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Child rights

Representational image

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry would soon have one-stop solution centres to protect child rights on a pilot basis in the country.

All government and private hospitals would have one centre each.

Stating this at a press conference here Saturday, a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights R G Anand said the state-level Commission for Protection of Rights has been asked to recommend to the welfare department to open the centres in all the government and private hospitals.

ALSO READ: Moving towards the right goal to support child rights

He said the purpose of the centres was to provide all service by the police, the health department and other concerned institutions under one roof to the children facing harassment and other disturbances and to provide un-delayed medical treatment whenever necessary.

He said the state Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been asked to recommend to the government to open such centres.

Anand said that to generate awareness among the parents and others a meeting was being held later in the day in JIPMER and the centre proposed to be started now in Puducherry would be taken as a model.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha passes new POCSO bill that proposes death for aggravated child abuse

Depending upon the successful working of the centres, the plan would be expanded to other parts in the country.

He said the National Commission had also recommended to the government to frame a draft plan to enhance emotional support through counselling to the children facing traumatic experiences.

This programme envisaged formation of panels at each of the ten communal blocks here to provide counselling and enhancing emotional support to the children.

Each of the tenblocks here would have one psychiatrist or counsellor to provide services to the children in their blocks.

"Counselling is more important than anything else for the children facing harassment so that their confidence could be protected," he said.

Chairperson of the state Commission Devi Priya, who was present, said presently only one centre was functioning in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Maternity Hospital.

But, parents and the children were facing practical difficulties to approach the authorities located in different places.

"To provide the service of all departments including the police under one roof and to simplify the procedures the one-stop crisis centre would function soon in the hospitals," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry Child Rights POCSO Puducherry Laws National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rajiv Gandhi Government Maternity Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp