Poen seen thrashing, dragging students by hair in MP school, suspended

In a  video, the peon is seen abusing one of boys who starts weeping on being beaten and threatening to break the bones of the same boy if he wept further.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A peon posted at a government school in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh was suspended on Friday following video of him mercilessly thrashing students after dragging them by hair inside the classroom went viral over social media.

The peon identified as Jai Prakash Mishra has been suspended with immediate effect after a primary probe into the incident found Mishra prima facie guilty of violating relevant rules under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Conduct Rules 1966.

The peon who was presently posted at the higher secondary school Badwara in Katni district will stay attached to the Vijayraghogarh Block Education Officer in Katni district during the period of suspension, the order released by Katni district education officer said.

It now remains to be seen what action is taken against teachers and other staff members in whose presence, the peon is seen thrashing the students inside the classroom.

In the 2.41 minutes video which went viral over the social media on Thursday, the school peon is seen seated on a wooden table and students seated on the floor. In the same video, the school peon is seen mercilessly thrashing three boy students one by one after dragging them by their hair.

Another man seated on a wooden bench (who is possibly a teacher) is seen telling the peon Jai Prakash Mishra, who all boys need to be punished after which the peon calls the three boys one by one and thrashes them after dragging them by their hair.

In the same video the peon is seen abusing one of boys who starts weeping on being beaten and threatening to break the bones of the same boy if he wept further.

While, the peon has been suspended by the district education officer in Katni, the Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights too has taken cognizance of the matter and is likely to lodge a case against the concerned peon.

Importantly, the central government had banned corporal punishment in 2010. Ever since, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has been stringent about outlawing the practice. As per the law which was enacted almost a decade ago, the first violation can attract a fine of ₹50,000 or up to one year in jail or both. Meanwhile, subsequent violations can lead to imprisonment up to three years with an additional fine of ₹25,000. 

