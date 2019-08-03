Home Nation

Tell party workers to maintain calm, don't believe rumours: J-K Governor to state leaders

The Governor said this to a delegation of political leaders of various parties led by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, an official spokesman said here in a statement late Friday night.

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Satya_Pal_Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik has asked political leaders in the state to tell their supporters to maintain calm and not to believe "exaggerated rumours" being circulated in the valley.

The Governor said this to a delegation of political leaders of various parties led by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, an official spokesman said here in a statement late Friday night.

The Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to mix up matters, to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around.

The Governor himself had clarified matters on Article 35-A in Baramulla on Thursday and the day before in Srinagar, the spokesman said.

He said the delegation expressed concerns about the panic situation in the Kashmir valley created by the developments during the day including the advisory issued by the government asking Amarnath yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.

Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on Amarnath yatra.

He told the leaders there was a press conference earlier in the day by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP in which details of the weapons and ammunition recovered were given.

"Details of the seriousness of the threats that are there were also given. They also mentioned that the security forces were going to tackle these threats head-on and will not allow them to succeed," the Governor said.

"It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. These are a vulnerable group of people who do not know the area and are extremely vulnerable to a terrorist or a fidayeen attack," he said.

"It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, yatris and tourists have been asked to return. This is to ensure that no terrorist attack takes place on them," he added.

Malik further said unnecessary panic was being created by linking the advisory to all kinds of other issues.

"A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic," he said.

Peoples Conference leaders Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari and bureaucrat-turned-politician and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Shah Faesal were part of the delegation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Terror Threat Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp