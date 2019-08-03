Home Nation

Trio held for spreading rumour on social media in UP immolation case

The police said the three arrested people had spread the rumour on social media with an intention to create religious frenzy.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In its probe in the Chanduali case, the district police arrested three people for allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media by claiming that the victim was set ablaze by some elements on refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Abdul Khaliq, 17,  had succumbed at Varanasi divisional hospital on Tuesday. 

As per the district police, after the incident, Azam, Zahid and Guddu Sonkar, now in police net, provoked Khaliq’s family to issue a false and fabricated statement that he was set afire by four youths on refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. 

According to Chanduali Superintendent of police, Santosh Kumar Singh, during investigation it came to light that Khaliq went to Shaheed Kale Khan Baba mausoleum for ‘learning’ some magic and set himself on fire there. His slipper and half burnt clothes were also recovered from there, they added. 

The police said the three arrested people had spread the rumour on social media with an intention to create religious frenzy. A case was registered against them under various sections of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act.

WHO IS RIGHT?
Abdul Khaliq had claimed that he was set on fire by four men when he refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. But police dismiss the claim, saying the teenager gave two different statements of which one was recorded at BHU hospital.

