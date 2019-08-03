Triple Talaq continues unabated in Uttar Pradesh despite new law in place

Express News Service

Lucknow: The cases of triple talaq are taking place unabated irrespective of the newly framed law against the social vice, in Uttar Pradesh. A day after President Kovind’s assent to the bill on triple talaq, four case were filed in state including 2 in Meerut, one each in Hathras and Mathura.Another incident came to light in Jaunpur where husband categorically refused to abide by the new lawand handed over talaq to wife. The case in Jaunpur incident is yet to be registered.In Hathras, a man sent ‘talaqnama’ through social media platform Whatsapp. He sent three messages of ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’ to his wife and snapped off is marital ties with her. The victim approached the local police and a case was registered against the man under the provisions of newly-framed law.The matter came to light at Kashiram township at Jalesar Raod under Sadar police station area of Hathras on Friday. Victim Shama Parveen approached the police authorities with her complaint against husband Mohammad Ehsan who had messaged triple talaq to her over whatsapp.After 8 years of marriage, there had been a discord between the two for the last few months. The victim claimed that her husband got her signatures fraudulently and now divorced her. She did not want talaq but certainly a punishment for the man.As per the police sources, a case was registered against the husband under provisions of the new law.On the other, Meerut police registered to cases of triple talaq under the relevant sections of newly framed Muslim Women (Protection for Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, at Lisari Gate and Jani police station here in Meerut on Friday.At Lisari Gate, complainant Nazreen alleged that her husband Salman divorced her over phone. She claimed that in-laws along with Salman used to torture her after the birth of her daughter and demanded dowry. They had also been threatening her that Salman would marry some other woman after divorcing her.A case under 498-A, 307, 323, 504 and relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, and Muslim Women (Protection for Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against six including Salman was lodged at Lisari Gate police station.In the second case of Meerut’s Jani area, complainant Bushra, alleged that her husband Mohsin gave her triple talaq for stopping him from pushing their 3-month-old daughter in a canal.Bearing the torture by the husband and his family for the last two years, Bushra filed a complaint and a case under 498-A, 307, 323, 504 and relevant sections of Muslim Women (Protection for Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was lodged at Jani police station on Friday.Meanwhile, country’s first case under the new law was lodged on Thursday at Mathura against a man Ikram of Nuh area of Haryana when his wife Jumirat who was married to him a year and a half ago, approached police authorities alleging that Ikram had divorced him through instant triple talaq outside a police station. He also told her to get Rs one lakh if she wanted to enter his house.Jumirat hailed from Mathura and was undergoing process of reconciliation with Ikram owing to their discord.As per the Mathura police sources, a case was registered against Ikram under the triple talaq law and Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC and section 3/4 in the dowry prohibition Act on the basis of a complaint filed by thevictim.