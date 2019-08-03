Home Nation

Triple Talaq continues unabated in Uttar Pradesh despite new law in place

Four cases including two in Meerut, one each in Hathras, Mathura lodged in two days.

Published: 03rd August 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service
Lucknow:  The cases of triple talaq are taking place unabated irrespective of the newly framed law against the social vice, in Uttar Pradesh.  A day after President Kovind’s assent to the bill on triple talaq, four case were filed in state including 2 in Meerut, one each in Hathras and Mathura.

Another incident came to light in Jaunpur where husband categorically refused to abide by the new law
and handed over talaq to wife. The case in Jaunpur incident is yet to be registered.

ALSO READ: Triple talaq bill: Opening pandora’s box

In Hathras, a man sent ‘talaqnama’ through social media platform Whatsapp.  He sent three messages of ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’ to his wife and snapped off is marital ties with her. The victim  approached the local police and a case was registered against the man under the provisions of newly-framed law.

The matter came to light at Kashiram township at Jalesar Raod under Sadar police station area of Hathras on Friday. Victim Shama Parveen approached the police authorities with her complaint against husband Mohammad Ehsan who had messaged triple talaq to her over whatsapp.

After 8 years of marriage, there had been a discord between the two for the last few months. The victim claimed that her husband got her signatures fraudulently and now divorced her. She did not want talaq but certainly a punishment for the man.

ALSO READ: Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act

As per the police sources, a case was registered against the husband under provisions of the new law.

On the other, Meerut police registered to cases of triple talaq under the relevant sections of newly framed Muslim Women (Protection for Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, at Lisari Gate and Jani police station here in Meerut on Friday.

At Lisari Gate, complainant Nazreen alleged that her husband Salman divorced her over phone. She claimed that in-laws along with Salman used to torture her after the birth of her daughter and demanded dowry. They had also been threatening her that Salman would marry some other woman after divorcing her.

ALSO READ: Man booked under new triple talaq law in first such case in Haryana

A case under 498-A, 307, 323, 504 and relevant sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, and  Muslim Women (Protection for Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against six including Salman was lodged at Lisari Gate police station.

In the second case of Meerut’s Jani area, complainant Bushra, alleged that her husband Mohsin gave her triple talaq for stopping him from pushing their 3-month-old daughter in a canal.


Bearing the torture by the husband and his family for the last two years, Bushra filed a complaint and a case under 498-A, 307, 323, 504 and relevant sections of  Muslim Women (Protection for Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was lodged at Jani police station on Friday.

ALSO READ: Kerala Muslim body challenges new law on Triple Talaq in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, country’s first case under the new law was lodged on Thursday at Mathura against a man Ikram of Nuh area of Haryana when his wife Jumirat who was married to him a year and a half ago, approached police authorities alleging that Ikram had divorced him through instant triple talaq outside a police station. He also told her to get Rs one lakh if she wanted to enter his house.

Jumirat hailed from Mathura and was undergoing process of reconciliation with Ikram owing to their discord.

As per the Mathura police sources, a case was registered against Ikram under the triple talaq law and Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC and section 3/4 in the dowry prohibition Act on the basis of a complaint filed by the
victim.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Triple Talaq Triple Talaq Bill Triple Talaq Act Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Triple Talaq Cases
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp