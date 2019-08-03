Home Nation

Unnao rape and accident survivor gets pneumonia, say reports

The rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on 28 July 2019 when their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

03rd August 2019

Unnao_case

Student organisations burn an effigy of Unnao rape case’s main accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Unnao rape survivor who is on a ventilator at the King Georges Medical University hospital has contracted pneumonia, according to latest media reports.

She is being administered with blood pressure medicines, a statement from the hospital read.

The lawyer is off the ventilator but is being given oxygen with the help of a tube inserted in the windpipe, KGMU media in-charge Dr Sandeep Tiwari said in a medical bulletin.

The rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on 28 July 2019 when their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of her aunts were killed.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

ALSO READ | UP police probe video of cop being bribed by aide of Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar

On July 29, Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

With the opposition accusing the BJP of shielding its lawmaker, the ruling party expelled Sengar on August 1.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arms licences revoked

