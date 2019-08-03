Unnao rape case: CBI questions expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur prison

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Approaching fast the seven-day deadline fixed by the Supreme Court to wind up a probe into Rae Bareli car crash of Unnao rape survivor, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted simultaneous grilling sessions at several places on Saturday in an effort to conclude investigations within the stipulated time.

On the other, the medical condition of the Unnao rape survivor deteriorated while her lawyer showed some improvement on Saturday, said the attending doctors.

While a three-member CBI team arrived at Sitapur jail on Saturday afternoon to question rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with Rae Bareli road mishap which had left the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer critically injured and two of her aunts dead last Sunday.

While grilling the MLA at Sitapur jail, the CBI officials had asked the entire jail administration, including the jail superintendent, to be out of the premises till the questioning was on.

Later, the team also interrogated the jail officials and sifted thoroughly through the visitor’s register of the jail.

However, the grilling of the MLA continued till late in the evening.

Earlier, the premier probe agency officials started the day off by visiting the rape survivor’s family at Lucknow Trauma Centre where she is undergoing treatment.

A parallel team of investigators reached out to the family of the injured lawyer at Makhi village in Unnao in connection with the accident.

They spent nearly four hours in the village, talked to villagers and also quizzed Makhi police station officials later in the day. The probe team also took away certain documents related to Unnao rape case.

Notably, the state government had recommended a CBI probe into the Rae Bareli accident on last Monday heeding to the demand of victim’s family which suspected the hand of Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices in the mishap with the alleged intention to get the girl eliminated.

CBI officials along with six-member central forensic team also visited the spot of the accident for further probe and collected some more evidence on Saturday.

Meanwhile, releasing the health bulletin in the afternoon, the doctors attending the survivor and her lawyer at Lucknow Trauma Centre claimed that the girl was extremely critical and was kept on life support system as she had got pneumonia and fever.

It is pertinent to mention that the rape survivor had multiple injuries including fractures in the thigh bone, collar bone, and rib cage in the Sunday accident.

The right lung was also damaged due to fracture in the ribs making breathing extremely difficult for her.

Even she was being given medicines to keep her blood pressure stable, the fluctuation of which was a major challenge for the doctors concerned.

Meanwhile, the lawyer was showing signs of improvement in his condition.

However, both the injured continued to be unconscious.