Four children killed in wall collapse in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Four children were killed and one suffered injuries when the wall of an old and abandoned thatched house collapsed on them in Tilwari village under the Dhiraiya PS limits in Bihar's Banka district on Sunday.

Owing to incessant rain the wall got extremely and fell on the children who were playing near the place.

Locals said that four children, aged between 4 and 8, were of the same village, who were sitting together close to the wall."Suddenly, the wall collapsed with a loud thud under which four children succumbed to death while one sustained injuries on his head. The injured one has been admitted at a local hospital," local police said.