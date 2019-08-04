Free Wi-Fi now present at 2,000 railway stations, say officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Free Wi-Fi is now available to passengers at 2,000 railway stations across the country, officials said on Saturday.

Rana Pratap Nagar railway station of Ajmer division in Rajasthan became the 2000th station in India to have free internet facility, CMD of RaiTel Puneet Chawla said.

“Our team is working round the clock and with each passing day execution pace is only increasing. On Friday we made 74 stations live and some more stations are being made live. It is an incredible feat,” he said.

RailTel provides free Wi-Fi services to turn railway stations into a platform of digital inclusion.