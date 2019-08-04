No alliance with BJP for Jharkhand assembly elections: State JDU chief 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: It has now become a foregone conclusion that Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, will not be in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Jharkhand for the forthcoming state assembly elections. The JDU has started all-out preparations on large scale to replace the Raghuvar-Model of governance in Jharkhand by the Nitish-Model of governance.

Jharkhand JDU's President Salkhan Murmur on Sunday at a media interface disclosed this and said that BJP's government in Jharkhand has utterly failed on all fronts in the state.

The JD-U had already announced that the alliance with BJP was limited only to Bihar.

“The JD-U will fight state assembly election alone as it is not a politically weak party. The people of state want change of guard in governance and they will certainly vote for JD-U after being fed-up with plethora of problems and acute poverty”, Murmur said, adding that people in Jharkhand were clamouring for the Nitish Model of governance by replacing the Raghuvar Model of failed governance in the forthcoming elections.

He, going a step ahead of other leaders in his party, accused the Raghuvar Das-led BJP government of being incompetent and inept in handling law and order in the state. He said corruption and crimes in the state are on rise during the BJP governance.

On being asked, he said his party’s being alliance with the BJP in Bihar is a pre-poll resolve between the leaders of both the parties.

Quoting AAP's 2015 election victory in Delhi, he said: “When a small party like AAP can win in Delhi by defeating two major parties like the Congress party and the BJP in Delhi, why not JD-U can do the same in Jharkhand wherein it is more influential positions in politics than other regional parties?

He said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with party’s many other senior leaders will address a rally on August 20 in Jharkhand to kick-start the poll-preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.