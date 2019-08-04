One more killed in Assam floods, toll climbs to 89 this season

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Floods claimed one more life in Assam on Saturday, mounting the toll to 89 this season, even as the overall situation improved considerably, an official report said.

A population of 1,21,909 in 209 villages in 10 of all 33 districts is now affected by the floods while the water level in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries showed a receding trend.

The fresh casualty was reported from Barpeta district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The flood-hit people were returning to their homes but 3,765 inmates are still lodged in 44 relief camps in Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat districts, it said.