Over 6,200 passengers flown out of Srinagar amid terror threat

According to Airports Authority of India, 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport on August 3 to travel out of the Kashmir Valley.

Published: 04th August 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

An aviation official said flight schedule and bookings could not be confirmed due to slow internet, which resulted in the cancellation of flights.

By IANS

NEW DELHI/ SRINAGAR: The prevailing security situation led over 6,200 passengers to fly out of the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday.

"Out of this, 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled airlines. Remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four IAF aircraft and flown to various destinations like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon," AAI said in a statement.

"All the possible support has been extended at the Srinagar airport by ensuring safety and security of the passengers. All passengers were flown out of the valley in a planned and systematic manner."

The development comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir government issued a security advisory for tourists and pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to curtail their pilgrimage.

In an advisory, the state government on Friday said: "Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible."

