Home Nation

‘Pakistani missiles have tormentors’ names’: Rajnath Singh's jibe at Imran government

Babur was the first Mughal emperor, and of the dynasty that saw rulers such as Akbar and Aurangzeb.

Published: 04th August 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that while the names of India’s missiles were indicative of their aggression, “Look at our neighbours; their missiles are named after tormentors. They are called ‘Babur’, (Muhammad of) ‘Ghor’ and (Mahmud of) ‘Ghazni’ because the country wants to adopt aggressive posturing.”

While Muhammad of Ghori is regarded as the ruler who laid the foundation of Muslim rule in India, Ghazni invaded the Indus Valley area near Punjab 17 times during his reign.

Babur was the first Mughal emperor, and of the dynasty that saw rulers such as Akbar and Aurangzeb.

“However,” Singh added, “Our army has not been strengthened by the idea of attacking others. They are there to maintain regional, continental and global peace. Our defence preparedness is along similar lines.”
The defence minister made these statements while speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Bharat Dynamics Limited in Kanchanbagh.

“Our pure intent-ions are evident in the names of our missiles — ‘Prithvi’, ‘Akash’, ‘Naag’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Brahmos’. These names encourage and symbolise peace and stability. But, if needed, they can also destroy,” Singh said and claimed that the NDA government’s “zero-tolerance policy” on terrorism was bringing many who were earlier inclined towards extremism, back to the fold of democracy.

“We have been successful in making the world understand that there is no good and bad in terrorism. Terrorism is terror for everyone. There cannot be anything besides zero-tolerance on this issue. We are starting to see results on the policy now. Many who were previously inclined towards extremism are slowly returning now, instead opting for peace and democracy,” the defence minister said.

Stressing on the need to modernise the armed forces, Singh said all demands of the army would be met through indigenisation. “To increase the preparedness and capability of our defence forces, we need to promote indigenous production. Not only that; we want to make a mark in defence exports by 2025.”

He also indicated that the drive behind indigenisation is related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim of achieving a $5 trillion economy.

“In realising the $5 trillion economy goal, the Defence Ministry, through FDI and offset in manufacturing and investment, would play a huge role,” Singh said.

The defence minister added that weapons which the country earlier used to import from France and Russia are now being made in the country.

However, for the future, Singh wants the armed forces to have hypersonic missiles and is considering adopting new missile technologies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Babur Ghor Ghazni
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp