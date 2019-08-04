Punjab MLAs, ministers take on CM Amarinder, raise vital issues at CLP meet

CHANDIGARH: A few ministers and legislators are not in good humour with their own Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh as they criticized the working of their own government in Punjab. Resentment is brewing among some of the legislators over the fact that the government has not been able to pinpoint the accused in the Bargari sacrilege cases, the transport mafia having a free run along with the cable mafia.

In a recent meeting of the Congress legislature party to discuss the strategy for the ongoing monsoon season the MLAs raised these points besides other issues with Amarinder. Party MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa reportedly told Amarinder even if you give us Rs 1000 crore for the development of the assembly segment instead of Rs 100 crore, then also the people will not vote us as they ask us what happened to the accused in the Bargari sacrilege cases and raise other pertinent questions and we have no answers to any one of these, as the public is still waiting for us to implement our poll promises. Another legislator said that all of us want development but the other issues have to be addressed too.

It is learnt that Amarinder told the party MLAs that during the previous Congress government from 2002 to 2007 when he took action against Badal family, they managed to garner public sympathy and formed the government in the next elections. Then cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reportedly got up and told Amarinder that time the issue was corruption and now the issue is of sacrilege of guru granth sahib (holy book of Sikhs) and prevalence of drugs among the people.

Later on Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon alleged that in last two and half years of the government, the Badal family had total control of transport business in the state. Cabinet minister Aruna Chaudhary, who was former transport minister, also echoed a similar view. A few MLAs raised the issue of why the government is not implementing the new transport policy.

A few other MLAs went on to raise the issue that why a particular cable network is being allowed to have a free run the state and why other cable network companies are not being allowed to operate in the state. Fategarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra then told the CM that the government should bring a new cable network policy otherwise they will on their own try to deal with this cable network.

Taking on the bureaucracy MLA Kulbir Singh Zira said that the babus do not listen to the public and not even to the elected representatives as there is no control over them.

It is learnt that on August 5, Amarinder is likely to host a dinner for the party MLAs and will listen to their grievances and try to solve them.