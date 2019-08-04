Unnao rape survivor's accident: CBI raids premises of accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: During the second round of interrogation, Devender Kishore Pal, owner of the truck which collided with the car the Unnao rape survivor was travelling to Rae Bareli in last Sunday, pleaded ignorance claiming that he did not even know expelled BJP MLA and Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, here on Sunday.

The owner of the truck believably reiterated that he was unaware who Sengar was and that he had no connection with him at all.

Meanwhile, the condition of the rape survivor continued to be grim while her lawyer was showing signs of improvement. The survivor had very high fever owing to pneumonia. However, both were on life support system. After letting the truck owner free after initial round of grilling on last Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing into the Rae Bareli case, had summoned him again at the CBI office in state capital on Sunday for further questioning.

ALSO READ: Visitors who met Unnao rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar in jail under CBI scanner

Notably, the massive accident had left the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer grievously injured, and two of her aunts dead while she was on way to meet her uncle in Rae Bareli district jail on July 28.

Later speaking to media persons, Devender Kishore Pal said that he had no connection with the MLA or any of his people and there was no conspiracy behind the accident. “I neither have any knowledge of the occupants of the car, what happened was just an accident, it was raining and the vehicle lost balance and hit the car, there is nothing more, " he claimed.

Devender Kishore Pal claimed the driver and conductor were working with him for the past four months and two years, respectively, and they were known to him too. On the other, truck driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan Srivas were also thoroughly grilled by the CBI in custodial remand. The probe team questioned their relatives and parents also separately to cross check their statements.

ALSO READ: Production warrant issued against Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar, Shashi Singh

On Friday, the CBI had constituted an additional team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident as the premier probe agency has been directed by the Supreme Court of India to conclude the probe into accident within seven days.

Meanwhile, having expedited the proceedings, the CBI grilled the expelled and rape accused MLA and officials yet again in Sitapur jail on Sunday.

On Saturday, the 4-member CBI had grilled Sengar for good five hours inside the jail. Besides, a number of raids were conducted in Makhi village of Unnao at the residence of the tainted MLA, police station and the houses of his accomplices. Even the CBI team questioned kin of rape survivor and her lawyer in the village. The CBI also raided Sengar’s establishments in Unnao city, Lucknow, Fatehpur and Banda.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arms licences revoked

A 12-member probe team of the agency had reached Makhi village in Unnao on early Sunday morning to conduct raids at the houses of the tainted MLA and all the co-accused in connection with not only Unnao rape case but Rae Bareli accident case as well.

Many more houses in Makhi village were raided and villagers were quizzed by the CBI yet again on Sunday. The probe team even took away all the CCTV footages of Sengar’s Unnao and Makhi village houses and his office also.

CBI also reportedly proceeded with the modalities to produce Sengar in Delhi court on Monday in response to the production warrant against him.

Meanwhile, the two parallel CBI teams conducted raids at the native places of truck owner, driver and conductor in Fatehpur and Banda in connection with the accident. They grilled the parents of all the three and other relatives. One of the two teams quizzed owner’s brother Nandu Pal, who is also Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP-Lohia) leader in a bid to trace his political connections with the SP. Nandu Pal reportedly told the probe team that he left SP in 2011 and joined BSP but kept away from active politics. Now he was holding the position PSP-Lohia’s district chief. PSP is led by former SP leader Akhilesh Yadav. As per the sources, Nandu Pal too denied having any link with Sengar.