Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath suspends Bulandshahr SSP on corruption charges

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Cracking down against corrupt officials, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police N Kolanchi after gross irregularities in posting of SHOs (station head officers) in the district came to light on late Saturday evening.

In a late-night statement issued, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Kolanchi was attached to the DGP headquarters and Chanduali SP Santosh Kumar Singh was sent to Bulandhshar to replace Kolanchi.

"A report by the UP Director General of Police OP Singh, evaluating Kolanchi's work, states that there were gross irregularities in posting of SHOs," said Awasthi. He added that the outgoing SSP of Bulandshahr did not follow the laid down procedure and transferred the SHOs and inspectors as per his whims.

Kolanchi also made adverse entry against two SHOs which was against the rules, Awasathi said in the statement. In fact, the SHOs and inspectors were transferred in short durations without transparency in the procedure, affecting the stability of the police administration in the district.

As per the local police sources, there were a couple of police stations where the Bulandshahr SSP posted the Station House Officers (SHOs) for less than a week. Moreover, at one police station, the SHO was changed within 33 days. This was against the set norms of transfer. The outgoing SSP had even posted two SHOs as in-charge who were earlier given adverse entry.

"Kolanchi's style of work maligned the image of the police in the public eyes. He has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to DGP headquarters," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chandauli SSP Santosh Kumar Singh has been transferred to Bulandshahr to replace Kolanchi. SDRF commandant Hemant Kutiyal has been appointed the new district chief of Chandauli.