Uttar Pradesh teen shoots himself after father scolds for getting poor marks

The boy took the extreme measure on August 3rd in Govindnagar area after being reprimanded by his father for his poor academic record.

For representational purposes

By IANS

KANPUR: Slapped and scolded for getting poor marks, a Class 12 student from Uttar Pradesh here committed suicide by shooting himself in the head using his father's licensed revolver, police said.

Anshuman, 17, took the extreme measure on Saturday in Govindnagar area after being reprimanded by his father, Public Works Department (PWD) contractor Yogendra Singh Sengar, for his poor academic record.

Preliminary investigation showed the teenager sank into depression. 

"Anshuman did not betray any emotion when his mother, Poonam, told him to accompany her to Harmilap School for a parent teacher's meeting at 8.30 a.m. 

"The boy quietly told his mother he would soon join her after refuelling his scooty. Instead of going to school, Anshuman went to the bushes behind a private guesthouse and shot himself with his father's gun," said Inspector Sanjivkant Misra.

Anshuman's body was found in the bushes near his house with a revolver next to him. 

Residents of the locality heard a gunshot and found the teen's blood-splattered body in the bushes. Police were alerted and forensic experts dispatched to the site.

The scooty was found parked nearby.

