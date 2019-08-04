Home Nation

Will move Supreme Court if my resignation is not accepted: AAP's H S Phoolka to Speaker

I request you to immediately accept my resignation so that the bye-elections for the Dhaka constituency could be held along with those for Phagwara and Jalalabad constituencies, he said.

Published: 04th August 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

HS_Phoolka

H S Phoolka. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior lawyer H S Phoolka, who had resigned as AAP legislator from the Punjab assembly last year, on Sunday wrote to the speaker saying he will have to move the Supreme Court if his resignation is not accepted.

"In the event you do not take any decision on my resignation, I will be constrained to approach the Supreme Court of India," the MLA from Dakha constituency wrote to the assembly speaker.

Phoolka had resigned as MLA in October and had later met the assembly speaker, urging him to accept his resignation. Phoolka had earlier too written to Speaker Rana K P Singh saying he will not have a rethink over his resignation.

He had earlier said the speaker had assured him that he would take a considered decision on his resignation.

It was earlier believed that the lawmaker had not submitted his resignation in a proper format.

Phoolka had stepped down to press for immediate action against those involved in desecrating the Guru Grant Sahib in the state in 2015.

While quitting as MLA, he had claimed the Congress government had not taken the desired action against those named in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission's report on sacrilege incidents.

In his fresh communication to the speaker on Sunday, Phoolka wrote, "I had originally submitted my resignation in the month of October 2018, thereafter, I had personally appeared before you and had also submitted a one-line resignation from the Vidhan Sabha. After that I had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party. You had called me for a hearing on March 23, 2019 and in that meeting also, I had made it clear to you that I have resigned from the party and my resignation may be accepted. And I had further told you that in case you feel my resignation is not in the (proper) format, then tell me in what format it should be, (and) I will sign that," he wrote.

"Despite all this, till today my resignation has not been accepted as yet. I request you to immediately accept my resignation so that the bye-elections for the Dhaka constituency could be held along with those for Phagwara and Jalalabad constituencies," he said.

BJP's Som Prakash and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, who were the MLAs from Phagwara and Jalalabad respectively, were elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur respectively in the general elections earlier this year.

"The resignations of MLAs of Phagwara and Jalalabad have been accepted as they have been elected as Members of Parliament. But unfortunately, you have not accepted my resignation as yet. Therefore, please accept my resignation immediately so that the bye-elections could be held together," he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H S Phoolka aap AAP Punjab
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp