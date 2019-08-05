1 killed, 13 injured in Bihar bus accident 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a horrific incident, at least one passenger was feared burnt alive while 14 other passengers sustained severe burn injuries when an ill-fated deluxe bus collided with the road divider and caught fire in Bihar's Purnia district early Monday morning. The Purnia district administration has confirmed the death of only one passenger.

The bus was travelling with nearly 25 passengers from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district to Siliguri in West Bengal.

All the injured have been admitted at Purnia Hospital for treatment with above 50 to 60% burn injuries. The driver and the conductor of bus have escaped after the burning incident.