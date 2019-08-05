Home Nation

Amit Shah's Article 370 speech highlighted monumental injustices of past: PM Modi's praise

Sharing Shah's speech on his Twitter handle, Modi said the views put forth by the home minister were 'extensive and insightful.'

Published: 05th August 2019 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. (LS TV screengrab)

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. (LS TV screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah accurately highlighted the "monumental injustices" of the past and presented the government's vision for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after the revoking of Article 370.

Sharing Shah's speech on his Twitter handle, Modi said the views put forth by the home minister were "extensive and insightful."

"It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear," the PM tweeted.

FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS HERE

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold decision aimed at tackling the vexed issue.

ALSO READ | Article 370 was biggest hurdle to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in Rajya Sabha, fulfilling the electoral promise of the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah PM Modi Jammu and Kashmir kashmir security crisis Article 370
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp