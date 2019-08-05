Home Nation

Article 370: UP on high alert, security tightened across religious shrines, educational institutions

Moreover, immediately after the reports of abrogation of Article 370, Aligarh was put on high alert and Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in the district.

A CRPF jawan stands guard as the situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a high alert in the state and beefed up security across all 75 districts.

Besides, increasing security around High Court premises both in Lucknow and Prayagraj, special measures were taken to protect the religious sites in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura and Agra. Security was tightened around educational institutes as well.

Moreover, immediately after the reports of abrogation of Article 370, Aligarh was put on high alert and Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in the district. Rapid Action Force (RAF) held a flag march on the streets of the city and security was enhanced in and around the premises of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Aligarh DM CB Singh and SSP Akash Kulhari joined the troops while taking the round of the sensitive areas of the city. The DM and SSP visited the AMU campus and met the Kashmiri students to reassure them. There are over 1000 Kashmiri students enrolled in AMU.

Similarly, Meerut was divided into 22 zones and 12 sectors to refurbish the security with huge deployment of PAC personnel. The state government also cancelled the leaves of all the police personnel and government officials to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted across the state with people taking to streets to express their feeling by waving the tricolour, dancing to the beats of drums, cracking fireworks and sharing sweets.

A wave of emotions laced with elation and joy swayed the Kashmiri Pundits across the state who felt that the move had rekindled the hope of returning to their roots in the Valley.

