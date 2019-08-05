Home Nation

Article 370: We support the Modi government on its decisions on J&K, says Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in both the Houses of the Parliament that Article 370 would not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 05th August 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on July 30, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on July 30, 2019. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party supports the Centre's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal's comments come hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in both the Houses of the Parliament that Article 370 would not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," the chief minister tweeted. Kejriwal said the AAP supports the Centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagwant Mann is the AAP's only MP in the Lok Sabha, while it has three MPs -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta -- in the Rajya Sabha.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Amit Shah Arvind Kejriwal
