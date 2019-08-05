Home Nation

Assam flood situation improving; toll climbs to 90 

Till Saturday, around 1.22 lakh people were affected in the 10 flood-battered districts.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

A submerged village in flood-affected Morigaon district in Assam on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Flood in Assam claimed one more life on Sunday, pushing the toll to 90, even as the overall situation improved considerably.

Nearly 88,000 people remain affected by the deluge in 10 of the 33 districts of the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Till Saturday, around 1.22 lakh people were affected in the 10 flood-battered districts.

The fresh casualty was reported from Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, the ASDMA said.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 46,000 people being affected, it said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dikhow at Sivasagar town, the Desang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and the Kushiyara at Karimganj town.

Currently, 147 villages are under water and 16,890.50 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

At present, 25 relief camps and distribution centres are operational in six districts with 3,247 inmates, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam flood
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp