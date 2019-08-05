BJP ally JD(U) opposes scrapping of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Monday opposed Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal seeking to axe Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The party leader in the Rajya Sabha, Ram Nath Thakur, said the JD-U had always favoured resolving the Kashmir issue through negotiations.

"I on behalf of the party and our leader Nitish Kumar want to boycott the bills brought by Home Minister with some clarifications," he said.

He added that since 1996 it was decided that all controversial issues would be settled through a court order or negotiations. The JD (U) last week opposed the bill criminalizing Triple Talaq.