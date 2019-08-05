Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue

By Online Desk

Congress MPs have given notice for adjournment motion in both Houses of the Parliament over the Kashmir issue.

According to news agency ANI, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh and Manish Tewari have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha.

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha.

Restrictions have been imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.

The authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in many districts of Jammu division and Srinagar.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the Kashmir Valley and satellite phones are being provided to police officials and district magistrates.

Security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas have been stepped up amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state.

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, officials said.

