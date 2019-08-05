Home Nation

Granite quarrying could wipe out yellow-throated bulbul: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

Hyderabad-based LaCONES researchers reported that the extent of the bird’s range in the Deccan Peninsula might not be more than seven per cent of the geographical region.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Yellow-throated bulbul

Yellow-throated bulbul

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the governments of Telangana and other south Indian States do not take serious measures to conserve the yellow-throated bulbul (Pycnonotus xantholaemus), the rare avian species might soon become extinct. The main culprit would be unregulated granite quarrying. Researchers from the Hyderabad-based Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species

(LaCONES) of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have been working on conservation of this rare bird. In their recently-published paper, LaCONES researchers reported that the extent of the bird’s range in the Deccan Peninsula might not be more than seven per cent of the geographical region. What has become a cause of concern is that of this small geographic expanse, only about 10 per cent falls under protected areas like sanctuaries and national parks.

The researchers report that almost 80 per cent of the bird’s habitat is fragments of less-than-five-square-km patches, which points to a greater risk of habitats being completely destroyed. The yellow-throated bulbul is endemic to the Deccan Peninsula region, which means it is not found anywhere else in the world. It has already been listed as a ‘vulnerable’ species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Based on their field surveys, the researchers observed that the habitat of the yellow-throated bulbul usually consists of rock formations with water seepage, because such regions provide a good source of water, vegetation and food in the Deccan Peninsula, which is dominated by a hot and dry landscape. The LaCONES researchers have also reported that the rare bird might also have a habitat in the northern, northeastern and southwestern Western Ghats, which might not have been explored yet by birders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LaCONES Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Yellow throated bulbul International Union for Conservation of Nature
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp