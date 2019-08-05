Income Tax department running amok to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is "running amok" in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall.

"The FM (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall," he said.

Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that "tax terrorism" was hurting India's growth.