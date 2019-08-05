IndiGo introduces distance-wise fare cap for flights leaving Srinagar till August 10

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Low-cost carrier IndiGo said on Sunday it is implementing a distance-wise cap on the fares for flights coming out of Srinagar airport till August 10, as the Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley citing terror threats.

The airline said the fare would be capped at Rs 6,000 for travel on any day till August 10 for flights travelling up to a distance of 500 km from Srinagar airport.

If the travel distance is between 501-750 km from Srinagar airport, the per-passenger fare on the flight would be capped at Rs 7,500, IndiGo said.

The airline said for travel distance between 751-1000 km and 1001-1300 km from Srinagar airport, the fare cap would be of Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively.

For travel of more than 1,300 km from Srinagar airport, the fare cap would be of Rs 15,000 per passenger till August 10, the airline said.

IndiGo is the leading airline of the country with almost 49 per cent share of the domestic air passenger market.

Earlier during the day, Air India said it has reduced its maximum fare on flights connecting Srinagar to Delhi to under Rs 7,000.

"Air India has further reduced the fare from Rs 9500.b It is holding maximum fare at Rs 6715 for Srinagar-Delhi route and at Rs 6899 Delhi-Srinagar route till 15th August," said the national carrier's spokesperson.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had on Saturday advised airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check as Amarnath pilgrims and tourists rushed to the airport after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked them to curtail their stay in the state.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) -- which owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country, including Srinagar airport -- said that 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar airport on Saturday for travelling out of the valley.

"Out of this, total 5829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights. Remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four aircraft of Indian air force and flown to various destinations like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon," the AAI said on Saturday.

The country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, had advised airlines on Friday to be ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises.

On Friday, the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.

The Army's disclosure prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ask the yatris and the tourists on Friday to curtail their stay in the valley and leave immediately.