Jammu and Kashmir to be largest Union Territories, followed by Ladakh

There has been a long-pending demand from a section of people of Ladakh to turn it into a union territory.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir will be the largest union territory (UT) in the country in terms of area once it is carved out, following the Centre's move to bifurcate the state.

Ladakh will be the second-largest UT after it comes to force.

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This provoked outrage from the National Conference and the PDP and triumph from leaders of India's ruling BJP. There has been a long-pending demand from a section of people of Ladakh to turn it into a union territory.

With the addition of two new UTs, its total number will go up to nine -- J&K, Ladakh, Delhi, Puducherry, Diu and Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Currently, only two UTs -- Delhi and Puducherry -- have Legislative Assemblies. With the addition of Jammu and Kashmir, the number will go up to three.

UTs with legislative assemblies have Lt Governors. The number of MPs from UTs may vary but all have representation in Parliament.

For instance, Delhi sends seven MPs, the largest among union territories.

